Summer Vocal Institute
A class of opera performers have signed up to learn from a talented and professional faculty of highly skilled performers, navigating the ever-winding road of a career in today's singing industry.
The weeklong intensive includes vocal coaching, collaborating with other musicians, audition skills and techniques, stage movement, character development and acting, general business practices, music industry tips and more.
In addition to the Summer Vocal Institute students, the cast of "Figaro for Kids" has been rehearsing throughout the week.
The culmination of the week’s institute and rehearsals will come to fruition at its final performance, open to the public, on June 17, 7 p.m., at the Phipps Center for the Arts. See what the institute students have been working on, as well as a sneak preview of October's performances of "Figaro for kids."
Tickets are pay-what-you-can.
Vocal competition
Watch as a live panel of judges provides their expert evaluations of the competitors’, ages 18-34, performances on Saturday, June 18, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater, Minnesota. Participate in voting for the people’s choice at the St. Croix Valley Opera’s vocal competition.
Suggested donation is $10.
The winners will receive the opportunity to be presented on stage with Opera on the River headliners as well as a cash prize.
Relay for Life
Relay For Life St. Croix County will host a Relay for Life event Friday June 17, 2 p.m. through Saturday June 18, 2 p.m. at St. Croix Central High School, Hammond.
Father’s Day cruise
Treat dad and the family to a celebratory day on the St. Croix River on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19. The cruise begins at boarding at 11:30 a.m. and takes place from noon to 2 p.m.
Purchase tickets or make reservations.
Music, camping festival
Apple River Hideaway, 712 170th Ave., Somerset, will be hosting a two-day, two-night festival with camping and 70 DJ performances, Friday, June 17, 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2 p.m.
The event will have five stages, a turntable battle, various vendors and fire spinning, rain or shine.
The event tickets start at $29.99.
Art for all
The Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities, Phipps Center for the Arts and St Croix Therapy are presenting an art workshop for all abilities on Saturday, June 18. At the Phipps Center for the Arts, families will get a chance to learn how to draw a fish, duck or cat from local artists Lindsey Moreland and Greta Hammelman. Cost is $10 to participate. Call 715-386-2128 to register. Choose the class that best fits your ability:
Beginner class: how to draw a fish at 1-1:30 p.m.
Intermediate class: how to draw a duck at 1:45-2:15 p.m.
Advance class: how to draw a cat at 2:30-3 p.m.
Yoga in the galleries
Enjoy a gentle yoga practice focused on breath awareness and mindful movement surrounded by Alex M. Petersen’s drawings on June 18, 10-11 a.m. at the Phipps Center for the Arts. The artists will join the class to offer a short artist talk following the yoga session. Bring a mat and a comfortable blanket. Arrive five to 10 minutes early to settle in.
The session will be led by a certified yoga instructor from Solo Yoga. Class size is limited to 10.
Pre-registration and a $20 fee are required.
Immersive herbology
Join Nicole Wocelka, clinical western herbalist, and Kelly Gillespie, certified meditation and mindfulness teacher, as they weave together the practical uses of plants and meditation on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at the Willow River Nature Center.
This will be a recurring session, each week with a different focus.
You will learn the anatomy and properties of one particular plant, followed by a unique guided meditation that will allow you to quiet your mind and simply be present with the plant. Course materials are included in the class fee of $30.
This class will be held once a month on the following Saturdays from 10-11 a.m.
June 18 - Nettles
July 16 - Plantain
August 27 - Burdock
Participate in one or all sessions. Make sure to register.
Music in the Park
Roe Family Singers performs at City Hall plaza in River Falls. The concert is from 7-9 p.m. on June 23.
The Elvis Show
On Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. join Joe Sir and the Rockabilly Rebels Band capture the essence of Elvis from the edgy rich voice and his look to his moves. This tribute is much deeper than just entertainment, it’s the story of Elvis and who he really was.
The Phipps Center for the Arts hosts what audiences agree is “the best Elvis Tribute Show around.”
The concert includes songs from all the different periods of Elvis’ career, including the hits of the 50’s; the songs from his movies; the Gospel music; the ’68 TV Special and the songs from his record-breaking years in Las Vegas.
The Elvis Show pays tribute to other legends of the time such as Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. This is a family friendly show with a positive message that engages the crowd both young and old. Tickets start at $30.
