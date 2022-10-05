Think robust sound, numerous instruments and clean, jazzy vocals. The big band sound has been amplified by artists like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Bublé, Harry Connick Jr. and the Phipps Center for the Arts’ next performer, Shaun Johnson.
Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience will take the John H. Potter Theater stage at the Phipps, 109 Locust St., Hudson, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience has made a name for itself in its first eight years. Their first album hit the Top 5 Billboard charts and Johnson, the lead vocalist, has taken home an Emmy award for "Musical Composition/Arrangement” and won two Independent Grammys for “Best Original Holiday Song” and “Best Pop Song.”
All of the recognition came after years of musicality in Johnson’s life.
“I started out singing when I was a little kid. My little sister and I would perform at county fairs and state fairs around the Midwest,” Johnson said.
Though he spent much of his time as a child and in high school practicing music, it wasn’t a linear path to the profession. Johnson rediscovered music after he began law school with the group Tonic Sol-fa, an a cappella ensemble based out of Minnesota,
Johnson didn’t think there was a career for him in music, but Tonic Sol-fa became his full-time job, before he started with the big band genre. Now, he splits his time between the two.
“I started Big Band because I wanted to, I think, do something different, but also I wanted to raise money for charity, but also I loved the big band sound,” he said. “The horns, the arrangements, the passion, the crooners.”
It started as a Chirstimas-time endeavor to raise money for nonprofits and has morphed into something bigger.
Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience is just that – an experience.
There are a few aspects, Johnson highlighted, that cultivate an engaging performance and make big band such a detectable genre.
“The entertainment factor, it’s very important to me that I’m not just standing there singing,” he said.
The entertainment quality is followed by that of originality.
Though many people do tributes to big band, “I don’t know that I can ever be anywhere close to Frank Sinatra no matter how much I practice,” Johnson said. “He did his thing and he did it where no one else can top it, which is why you still know it.”
Instead, Johnson focuses on curating a brilliant sound and performance that is unique and speaks to him.
The award-winning sound and experience will be taking the Phipps stage over the weekend.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at thephipps.org.
