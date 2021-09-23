It should be a beautiful weekend for these outdoor activities around Hudson, including an event at the Willow River Nature Center, an art festival, Heritage Days and more.
Skull, Pelts, Tracks and Scat at Willow River
Get up close and personal with numerous animal skulls, plets, tracks and more at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Willow River Nature Center. A naturalist will help participants identify and learn interesting facts about several Wisconsin mammal species.
Heritage Day at the Octagon House
Join the St. Croix County Historical Society at the Octagon House for Heritage Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Learn about history through interactive demonstrations including spinning, antique weapons, tatting lace, sewing, churning butter, games and crafts and more. The event is open to the public, with free-will donating appreciated.
Empowered Half Marathon and 5K
The 2021 Empowered Half-Marathon and 5k will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Weitkamp Park in Hudson. All proceeds benefit Turningpoint for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence, a nonprofit organization based in River Falls. Register to take part https://www.tempotickets.com/event/iatnVD.
For more than 42 years, Turningpoint has provided support and resources to achieve freedom from domestic and sexual violence. The organization serves individuals and families throughout Pierce and St. Croix Counties of Wisconsin.
Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival
Craving art this fall? Whether you want to collect it or make it, the Spirit of the St. Croix is the perfect, interactive art experience. The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, in partnership with The Phipps Center for the Arts, invites you to channel your creative spirit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
No admission fee, pets, coolers, outside food and beverage or bikes.
