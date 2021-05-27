Snakes and more at Willow River
The Friends of the Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks will have two informational classes on Saturday, May 29.
Visitors can stop from 10 a.m. to noon to view animal skulls, pelts and more at the nature center.
Then from 2-3 p.m. in the picnic area, visitors can learn about Wisconsin’s snakes and turtles, and feature the live versions of them. Participants will hear why both are important for the environment and their ecosystems.
Both programs are limited to 50 people. Masks or facial coverings are recommended when in close proximity to others.
Rivers Edge Rock Tribute
Rivers Edge in New Richmond will hold the first Rivers Edge Rock Tribute Fest Friday, May 28, through Sunday, May 30. The event will feature a lineup of local and national artists including Arch Allies, Atomic Punks and Motley Inc..
The event starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, and continues through the weekend.
Learn more at appleriver.com.
Digital Music and Camping Festival
Apple River Hideaway will host the Digital Music and Camping Festival Friday, May 28, through Sunday, May 30.
The 18-plus event will feature more than 50 performances on three stages, food trucks, vendors, tubing and more.
Headliners will be strangelove on Friday, Jackal on Saturday and kill paris on Sunday.
Visit tubetheriver.com to learn more.
St. Croix Central play
St. Croix Central students will present “The Wizard of Oz” at the high school auditorium.
The beloved classic tells the tale of Dorothy’s trip to the fascinating land of Oz, where she meets a cast of characters and faces off against the Wicked Witch.
The show premieres Saturday, May 29, with additional performances on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31.
