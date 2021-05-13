Show birds some love
Friends of Willow River will host a “For the love of birds” event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the nature center. A variety of activities will be available, including learning bird calls, a bird scavenger hunt, comparing nests, feathers and beaks, and more.
Program is limited to 100 people. Masks are encouraged in close proximity to others.
Drinks with a side of ribbon cutting
The New Richmond Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After 5 and ribbon cutting event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at 45th Parallel Spirits.
The event will feature networking, food and beverages, and will celebrate the new event space at 45th Parallel.
The event is free. Learn more at newrichmondchamber.com.
Yoga with alpacas
Relieve stress with the help of alpacas at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Eagle Eye Farm in River Falls. Practice yoga for 45 minutes with the alpacas, and then have time to just pet, interact and feed the alpacas.
Bring a yoga mat. A towel or blanket for underneath the mat is recommended as well.
Cost: $35.
Learn more at eagleeyefarm.net.
Spring plant sale
The final day of the UW - River Falls spring plant sale will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 14.
The sale is held by fraternity Pi Alpha Xi and the UWRF Greenhouse at the greenhouse.
A variety of hanging baskets, potted plants, bedding plants, perennials, pollinator plants, vegetables, herbs and more are available.
Checks or credit cards only. Masks and physical distancing is required.
River Falls Farmers Market opens
The River Falls Farmers Market will open for the year on Saturday, May 15.
The market is held Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October.
Local vendors will sell vegetables, fruit flowers, baked goods and more.
The market is located in the Dick’s Market parking lot.
