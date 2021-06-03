Check out these events this weekend:
Music in the Park
River Falls Community Arts Base will kick off its Music in the Park series with an extended event on Saturday, June 5 at Veterans Park.
The first act The Oatmeal Band will take the stage at 2 p.m. with its classic country and Americana music.
Practical Goods will bring acoustic originals and classics at 3:15 p.m.
Sam DuBois and his folk/rock/alt songs are next at 4:30 p.m.
Houseboats will bring melodic acoustic covers and original songs at 5:45 p.m.
For more information visit riverfallscab.org/musicinthepark.
Historic Hudson walking tour
The St. Croix County Historical Society will host a historic walking tour of Third Street in Hudson on Sunday, June 6 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Participants will learn about the movers and shakers that helped build Hudson.
The one-hour tour will be on uneven terrain with no place to sit. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.
Tickets are $20 per person.
Buy tickets or learn more at stcroixcountyhistorical.org.
Summer reading launch
The Hudson Area Public Library will host its Summer Reading 2021 Launch Party from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakefront Park Bandshell.
The event will have information on all summer reading programs, swag and treats.
The summer reading program will include special programs and performances, summer camps, book clubs and more.
Trees and geocaching at Willow River
Join a Tree ID hike at the Willow River State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5. The 1.5 mile hike will give hikers a view of several different kinds of deciduous and coniferous trees. Learn how to identify several different kinds of trees and what their benefits are.
Willow River will also host geocaching in the park from 1-3 p.m. The treasure hunting activity will have participants bring an item to place into the caches they find in order to take one out. GPS units are limited, but participants can bring their own GPS or use a smartphone with a geocaching app.
