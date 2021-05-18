HUDSON — Each spring, The Phipps Center for the Arts invites high school age students from western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota to submit one original work each in any media for the Annual Area High School Art Exhibition.
The event is virtual this year because of health concerns related to COVID-19.
This year’s show features work by 91 students from 11 schools and a home school program.
Participating schools are Elk Mound High School, Glenwood City High School, Hudson High School, Mounds Park Academy, New Richmond High School, Somerset High School, St. Croix Preparatory Academy, St. Croix Virtual, Stillwater Area High School, Wisconsin Virtual Academy, and Woodbury High School.
The first place prize went to Grace Bohn, a junior at Woodbury High School.
Second place went to sophomore Ava Barrett of Stillwater Area High School.
Third place went to junior Ella Koltun of Stillwater Area High School.
This year's recipient of the MaryLu Brown Scholarship for the Arts is Stella Chen, a senior at Woodbury High School. This scholarship is given in memory of MaryLu Brown, whose life and love of art inspired many.
