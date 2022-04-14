Easter egg hunt
RIVER FALLS – SheepDog IA Western Wisconsin/Minnesota is having its first annual Easter Egg Hunt at Sweet Rock Junction, 85 County Road JJ. Families and adults are invited to join for a fun-filled day.
There will be an Easter egg hunt, BBQ (sloppy joes, potato salad, chips, cookies, etc), horses, walking trails and many other festivities.
It is $10 a head, and those that are 5 years and under are free.
Registration is required at: forms.gle/2L7vQqPXYvUfMvQi7
Venmo Lisa Hungiville@Wickner, PayPal Lisa Wickner, lswickner41@gmail.com or pay at the door.
Adult Easter egg hunt
HUDSON – Hunt for Easter Eggs throughout the Kudos store, 809 Dominion Drive, on Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. until the eggs are gone.
Eggs will be filled with pick-a-prize and up to 30% off coupons. One egg per customer.
St Croix Therapy Autism family event
HUDSON – St. Croix Therapy, 742 Sterbenz Drive, is having an autism family event to celebrate autism awareness and acceptance on Saturday, April 16, 1-3 p.m.
There will be a reptile presentation, testimony speakers and a support meeting with the Autism Support Group of St Croix Valley. During the support meeting kids can have gym time with therapists so caregivers and families have a chance to connect with other families in the community. This event is free.
Family day at Hop & Barrel
HUDSON – Family-friendly movies playing all day, contests, food and more will be happening at Hop & Barrel on April 16.
The staring contests will be from 1-3 p.m. with two brackets and the rules are simple: no laughing and no blinking.
Karma Gentle Yoga
RIVER FALLS – Aspiring Actions invites people to stop by for a free yoga session at 128 B S. Main St. in River Falls on April 17, 4 p.m. This class welcomes those who enjoy a slow paced, gentle class. Whether you are new to yoga, or an experienced practitioner, this class will help you unwind and release stress. Students will have clear instruction on how to safely move from standing to the floor and options to make poses accessible and comfortable. Chairs are available if you prefer to stay seated.
