Frances Cohler Coffee Concert
The series features performances by UW-River Falls music faculty as well as guest artists. All performances are free, open to the public and held in the Abbott Concert Hall in Kleinpell Fine Arts.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required in all campus buildings.
Coffee and cookies are served after each concert in the lobby. Concert performers may be subject to change.
Donations are accepted through the UWRF Foundation to support the series.
Performances are scheduled through May.
The March 4 performance will feature Maithree, World Music Ensemble.
The Addams Family
Join Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley and the rest of the The Addams Family in this musical, presented by The Phipps Children’s Theater.
They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky. This hit Broadway musical comedy embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story that’s every father’s nightmare.
Shows are Fridays, March 4 and 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, March 5 and 12, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sundays, March 6 and 13, at 2 p.m.
The show is about 70 minutes with no intermission and is appropriate for ages 5 and up. Tickets start at $15.
Snowshoe Discovery Walk
Pop over to William O’Brien State Park, 16821 O’Brien Trail North, Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, to learn what snowshoeing is all about.
The dates for the beginners adventures are March 5 and 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Enjoy a winter nature experience with just you or the whole family. The park naturalist will give a brief how-to-snowshoe lesson and lead a walk through a winter landscape. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow our historic wooden ones for free.
No experience necessary. Dress in warm layers. Snowshoes will fit over your winter boots.
If there isn't enough snow, a nature hike still will be taken.
This program has limited space. Reserve your spot by emailing Sean.Hoppes@state.mn.us or by calling Sean at 651-539-4986. Programs are free with a $7 daily or $35 annual MN State Parks vehicle permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.