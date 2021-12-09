Carpenter Nature Center Bird Hike
From 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 11, join the nature center for a bird hike. The program fee is $5 or free for ‘Friends of CNC,’ SCVBC members and high school students.
Part 4 of Genealogy 101: getting the most out of your sources
On Thursday, Dec. 9, 6:30-8:00 p.m., the third part of the genealogy class will be held through the Hudson Area Public Library. This event is 18 plus and registration is requested. The class is virtual.
Drive Thru Santa Visit
Join the Hudson Area Public Library at Hudson Prairie Elementary for it’s annual Community Christmas event, Saturday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m. Santa will be handing out gift bags including books and waving “hello” at Hudson Prairie Elementary. Drive through with the kids, and they can wave through the window. Santa's helpers will help guide traffic and put gift bags in your vehicle. Please enter through the middle school's south parking lot entrance.
Or, you could just shelter in place and wait for the Boogie Man.
