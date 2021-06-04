Arts & Culture RTSA

The summer fun begins in earnest this month. While festivals and numerous evening activities really heat up in July, there are some key events in June.

New Richmond’s Park Art Fair 

Varsity Rejects will provide free live music at 9 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, entertainment, vendors, demonstrations and activities continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. New this year is a boat show.

When: 3-9 p.m. June 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5

Where: Mary Park

How much: free

For details: www.newrichmondchamber.com

Tour de Pepin

Bicyclists by the hundreds circle Lake Pepin -- or portions of the widest spot on the Mississippi River. Riders have the option of riding 32, 50, 72 or 100 miles through the captivating terrain and historic towns around Lake Pepin along the Great River Road. A paddewheeler will take you part of the way.

When: all day June 5

More information: www.facebook.com/TourDePepin

Town ‘n’ Country Day

Celebrate River Falls’ agricultural heritage, starting with free breakfast 8-11 a.m. at Dick’s Fresh Market. Children’s activities, a barnyard petting zoo, heritage tractor display and a street dance are planned. Take a break 1-3 p.m. and enjoy a free root beer float at Security Financial Bank. 

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8

Where: through River Falls

How much: free

More information: www.rfchamber.com.

Pea Soup badge 21

 

Pea Soup Days

The communitywide garage sales and “pea soup boot camp” open the festival that Thursday. A carnival, food booths, sporting contests, a car show, fireworks on Saturday and nightly music are planned. The parade will be at 11 a.m. that Saturday.

When: June 10-13

Where: Somerset

How much: free; food and some activities have fees

More information: peasoupdays.com

River Falls Music in the Park

What: The annual River Falls Music in the Park features a diverse lineup of performances from favorite acts and new performers. An extended kickoff event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. 

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Veterans Park, River Falls

How much: Free

More information: riverfallscab.org/musicinthepark 

Hudson Music in the Park 

What: Weekly concerts will be held throughout the summer, featuring a variety of different artists and genres. The series kicks off on Thursday, June 10. 

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Lakefront Park Bandshell, downtown Hudson

How much: Free

More information: hudsonwi.gov

Cheese Curd unFestival curds.jpg

Regular cheese curds, pizza curds and cinnamon sugar dessert curds were on 2020 Ellsworth Cheese Curd unFestival's menu. This year look for deep-fried dill pickle curds. Anne Jacobson / RiverTown Multimedia

 

Cheese Curd unFestival

In addition to offering deep-fried and fresh cheese curds in several varieties, the drive-by event will feature games and entertainment to keep guests entertained as they wait.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26

Where: Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, 232 N. Wallace St.

How much: free activities; curd packages range from $5-30

More information: www.cheesecurdfestival.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you