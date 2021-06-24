Hudson Artful Garden Tour
HUDSON -- The Hudson Women’s Club will host its annual garden tour on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.
The event features six beautiful gardens in the Hudson area that will be open to tour. The gardens include the Victorian gardens at the Octagon House, the O’Connell Peace Garden and several private gardens.
Tickets are available at the Octagon House for $12 on both days. Transportation to all gardens is provided by the Hudson Trolley for a total of $28.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Learn more at hudsonwomensclub.com.
The full tour includes:
The Octagon House, 1004 Third St.
Suzanne Pawlenty, 1132 Bald Eagle Road N.
Ann McIntire and Phyllis Wojchik, 1100 Michaelson St. N.
Sandy Madsen, 437 County Road E
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th St. S.
Heidi Leeson, l310 Hazelcrest Drive
Dawn Carlsgaard, 449 Meadow Ridge Trail
Hudson Farmers Market
HUDSON -- The Hudson Farmer’s Market on Carmichael is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the Faith Community Church parking lot off Carmichael Road.
More than 30 local vendors and food trucks are featured each Saturday. Shop baked goods, vegetables, fruit, flowers and more.
Big Gigantic concert
NEW RICHMOND -- River’s Edge Apple River Campground is hosting a concert featuring the band Big Gigantic on Friday, June 25.
The event started as a drive-in format, but has been switched to a standard concert format.
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Buy tickets online at simshows.com.
Cheese Curd unFestival
ELLSWORTH -- Celebrate Ellsworth’s designation as the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin this Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a drive-thru version of the beloved festival.
Admission to the festival is free and centrally located within Ellsworth’s East End Park.
Several guided tasting experiences offer the opportunity to learn and engage with the crafters, cooks and makers of the festival’s starring foods.
Also enjoy eclectic music and the cheese curd eating contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.