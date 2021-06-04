Sweet Beet Bakery.jpg

Chef John Dough hand cuts doughnuts for Sweet Beet Bakery. Submitted photo 

National Donut Day is Friday, June 4. Check out these local spots to celebrate:

Sweet Beet Bakery 

Sweet Beet offers a variety of classic and specialty-flavored donuts, from banana split to Bam Bam Fruity Pebbles and more. Stop in to see what’s available. 

Location: 137 Knowles Ave., New Richmond and 522 Second St., Hudson

Friday hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

 

Joe to Go

Joe to Go offers donuts from Bread Art. 

Joe to Go 

Joe to Go has partners with Bread Art of Bayport to offer donut options including classic glazed and express gourmet. 

Location: 1800 Coulee Road, Hudson

Friday hours: 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.  

 

Buddy’s Bakery

Buddy’s offers apple fritters, sea salt caramel, peanut and maple bacon long john donuts. Grab a six-pack or buy them by the dozen. All donuts are homemade. 

Location: 800 Carmichael Road, Hudson 

Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Bizzy Bean donuts

Bizzy Bean offers Uncle Donuts at its drive-through. 

Bizzy Bean

Bizzy Bean sells donuts from Uncle Donuts in St. Croix Falls. Options include apple fritters, long johns and more. 

Location: 655 Knowles Ave., New Richmond

Friday hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

