National Donut Day is Friday, June 4. Check out these local spots to celebrate:
Sweet Beet Bakery
Sweet Beet offers a variety of classic and specialty-flavored donuts, from banana split to Bam Bam Fruity Pebbles and more. Stop in to see what’s available.
Location: 137 Knowles Ave., New Richmond and 522 Second St., Hudson
Friday hours: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Joe to Go
Joe to Go has partners with Bread Art of Bayport to offer donut options including classic glazed and express gourmet.
Location: 1800 Coulee Road, Hudson
Friday hours: 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Buddy’s Bakery
Buddy’s offers apple fritters, sea salt caramel, peanut and maple bacon long john donuts. Grab a six-pack or buy them by the dozen. All donuts are homemade.
Location: 800 Carmichael Road, Hudson
Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bizzy Bean
Bizzy Bean sells donuts from Uncle Donuts in St. Croix Falls. Options include apple fritters, long johns and more.
Location: 655 Knowles Ave., New Richmond
Friday hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
