Ultimissimutt charity dog wash
After two years of COVID-19 and virtual fundraising for local rescues, Ultimissimo is excited to host its live, in-person 21st annual dog washing event in the alley, alongside Ultimissimo's building in downtown Hudson, 112 Walnut St., with Big Guys BBQ and lots of giveaways and raffle baskets.
A requested $30 per dog donation includes professional nail trimming by St. Croix Valley Vet and professional dog grooming, undercoat brushing and drying by Angel's Pet World groomers. Plus a priceless, keepsake photo of you and your pooch.
All of the proceeds go to benefit Lucky Paws Midwest and Soldiers 6.
Make a financial donation through ultimissimo.com, 715-386-4122, Venmo @ultimissimosalon or by cash donation at any of the following receptacle locations:
Urban Olive and Vine.
Onsite Apparel.
Purple Tree.
et cetera.
Angel's Pet World.
The Bees Knees.
St. Croix Shoe and Boot.
Dick's Bar & Grill.
Pleasant Pasture fundraiser
On Friday, June 24, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., stop over to Pleasant Pastures Animal Sanctuary for a garage sale and summer market, at 1440 140th St., New Richmond.
The summer market will feature a quaint collection of 14 select vendors offering fun summer items.
The garage sale will feature household items donated by over 45 families from Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Proceeds from the fundraiser support the rescue animals at the sanctuary. Visit www.pleasantpasture.org or email katherine.fossler@gmail.com for more information.
Strawberry Festival
The Afton Strawberry Festival is celebrated in the historic village of Afton, Minnesota, which is located along the scenic St. Croix River. The 2022 Afton Strawberry Festival will take place on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Located at 3418 St. Croix Trail South, this unique community festival honors the long, rich heritage of strawberry crops grown in the area since the 1800s.
The free, two-day outdoor festival will feature a blend of 80 plus artist vendors showcasing and selling their goods, vintage and a business expo. Great food, live music and fun activities for the entire family in Afton Town Square Park.
Music in the Park
Shalo Lee performs at Veteran’s Park in River Falls. The concert is from 7-9 p.m. on June 30.
Colleen Raye's Symphony at the Cinema
On June 25 at 7:30 p.m. and June 26 at 2:30 p.m. join the dynamic vocalist Colleen Raye performs classic and contemporary songs from memorable movies, such as “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “9 to 5,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “Skyfall,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Can’t Stop the Feelin’,” and many more.
This Phipps Center for the Arts tickets start at $20.
Farmers market
Stop by the River Falls Farmers Market on Saturday, June 25 at Dick’s Market. The River Falls Farmers Market provides locally grown produce only (no crafts). Vendors are required to be from a 35 mile radius of River Falls.
There will be vendors providing fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, honey, meat, fish, apples, honey, maple syrup, plants and perennials, and more.
Big tent revival
On Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m., hop over to Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 Second St., Hudson, to jam out with FireWater Gospel Choir in the parking lot. Merchandise and CDs will be available.
Go fishing
On Saturday, June 25, anytime from 10 a.m. to noon, meet at the Dam Picnic Shelter at the end of the Willow River State Park road.
Join Friends of the Willow and Kinnickinnic State Parks to put your knowledge of fish species to the test with several fish-related activities. Cast a line into Little Falls Lake and see what species you’ll find tugging on the end. A few fishing poles will be available to use during the event but feel free to bring your fishing pole and tackle box along if you have one.
All participants ages 16 and older must have a Wisconsin fishing license to fish.
Herb walk
On Saturday, June 25, meet at the Willow River Nature Center for a hike that leaves at 10 a.m.
Join Nicole Wocelka, Clinical Western Herbalist, for an informative and engaging herb walk. Learn about the properties and practical uses of plants that grow in the park, and likely, in your own neighborhood.
Register at tinyurl.com/willowherbwalk. Cost is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.