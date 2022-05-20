Community garage sale
HUDSON – Join the Hudson Lions Club for their 21st annual Hudson Lions Community Garage Sale, May 20-21.
Additional information will be posted on the Hudson Lions website, e-clubhouse.org/sites/hudsonwi/, in addition to the Hudson WI Lions Facebook page, facebook.com/ThePrideOfHudson/.
Game night
HUDSON – Families are welcome to join in a fun night of playing classic and current card and board games, Friday, May 20, 5:30-7 p.m.
Weather permitting, St. Croix Therapy family game night will be located in St. Croix Therapy's lobby or fenced backyard. Games for all ages and levels will be provided.
Families can stay for the whole event or attend part of it. Event is open and free to the community. No registration required.
Cabaret night
HUDSON – Join the St. Croix Valley Opera for its Broadway, Baby! Cabaret Night on Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Sometimes it’s perfectly normal to burst into song and go into your dance—if you’re in a musical, of course. The songs of the Golden Age of Broadway live on today as some of the best music and lyrics ever written because they tell vibrant, universal stories that can still move us, even in the 21st century.
The performance will be at the Phipps Center for the Arts Black Box Theater. Tickets start at $20.
Immersive herbology
HUDSON – Join Nicole Wocelka, clinical western herbalist, and Kelly Gillespie, certified meditation and mindfulness teacher, as they weave together the practical uses of plants and meditation on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at the Willow River Nature Center.
This will be a recurring session, each week with a different focus.
You will learn the anatomy and properties of one particular plant, followed by a unique guided meditation that will allow you to quiet your mind and simply be present with the plant. Course materials are included in the class fee of $30.
This class will be held once a month on the following Saturdays from 10-11 a.m.
May 21 - Sage
June 18 - Nettles
July 16 - Plantain
August 27 - Burdock
Participate in one or all sessions. Make sure to register at hasewinkle.com/clinical-herbalist.
Nature meditation
HUDSON – On Saturday, May 21 at 9 a.m. behind the Willow River Nature Center, join Kelly Gillespie, a certified mediation and mindfulness teacher, for mindful nature meditation outdoors. She will guide you through a unique 20-minute meditation that will aim to clear your mind, reduce anxiety and relax your body by reconnecting with the slow, steady rhythms of the earth.
These meditations are open to individuals ages 10 and up. Registration is required for this event at hasewinkle.com/clinical-herbalist. Cost is $5 per session.
Tossorama fundraiser
HUDSON – This year, on Saturday, May 21, Bridge for Community Life will host the outdoor Bridge Beanie Tossarama fundraiser in place of its annual bowlarama.
The theme is beanie hats, so join the festivities in your favorite beanie.
The tossarama, a tournament of bean bags, will be held outside on the Bridge property, 651 Brakke Dr., Hudson.
The event will include games, dancing, auctions, raffles, food and refreshments and more.
Just like bowlarama, this event, sponsored by the Hudson Knights of Columbus, will bring Bridge families and people with disabilities together with area businesses and the western Wisconsin community for an afternoon of fun and camaraderie in support of Bridge.
“Our 2019 bowlarama saw a record-breaking $29,000 for Bridge,” Bridge Executive Director Peg Gagnon said.
The past success of bowlarama and the organization can be traced in no small part to the event sponsor, the Hudson Knights of Columbus, the Hudson Bowling Alley and other important sponsors and community members.
Because of their local support, we can offer year-round day-service programs, job training and employment, as well as recreational and social activities for youth and adults with disabilities. These opportunities help these individuals build lasting social relationships and self-confidence.
Contact Bridge to captain a bean bag team, be a Bridge Beanie (player with a disability), make a pledge, donate an auction item or sponsor the event. Your business or organization’s sponsorship will be recognized in advertising materials for the tossarama and at the event itself.
For more information about the tossarama, email Ginny at info@Bridgecl.org or visit our website: www.bridgecl.org/bowlarama
Poetry fundraiser
RIVER FALLS – Stop by Glen Park on May 22 from 6-8 p.m. for the Kinnickinnic Poetry Fundraiser. Organized by the Poet of Place, River Maria Urke, the evening will include poetry readings by Poets of Place Heidi Barr, Michael Forecki and River Urke. Thomas R. Smit is the special guest.
Live music will be performed by Thea Ennen and Dave JaVoe.
This is a free event and is open to all ages. At the event please consider making a charitable donation towards the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust to support the work of conservation on the Kinni River and its watershed.
Bring a chair or blanket for seating. The event will be held rain or shine.
