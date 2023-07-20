RiverFest

Date: July 18-22

Cost: Free.

More information: stcroixriverfest.org.

Hudson’s annual RiverFest celebration will have a range of activities designed to encourage people of all ages to enjoy the lower St. Croix River and all that it provides. Several local organizations and individuals have collaborated to make “RiverFest – A Party with a Purpose” a success. The five-day event celebrates the river while also recognizing the need to preserve its health and beauty.

Friday, July 21

Foraging walk at Bluebird Hill Homestead, 6:30 p.m., free, reservations required, 456 Old East, Hudson.

Saturday, July 22

Native American Celebration, 1-4 p.m., free, Lakefront Park, 505 First Street, Hudson.

Indigenous Scars: Wisconsin Massacre & Boarding Schools, 5:30-8:30 p.m., free, Carpenter Nature Center-Wisconsin Campus, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson.

St. Croix County Fair

Date: July 19-23

Location: 210 Fairground Road, Glenwood City.

Cost: Admission is free. Parking is $8 per day or $20 for a four day pass.

The 2023 St. Croix County Fair, themed this year as “Barn in the USA,” has been a summer tradition in the county for over 100 years.

New this year is the Ninja Anywhere Obstacle Course for all ages July 21-23. The Demolition Derby will return on Saturday, July 22 as well as the Fairest of the Fair coronation Sunday at 2 p.m.

Admission to the fair is free. More information at stcroixcofair.com.

Blood drive

Date: Thursday, July 20, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Friday, July 21, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: River Falls American Legion, Post, 701 N. Main St.

Cost: Free.

The River Falls American Legion will host its summer Red Cross blood drive. Interested donors are encouraged to make an appointment by calling Judy at 715-760-1144 or by going online at redcrossblood.org and entering riverfallswi. Walk-ins will be taken on a space available basis.

Bioblitz

Date: July 21-22.

Location: Carpenter Nature Center’s Al & Laurie Hein Visitor Center, 279 S. Cove Road, Hudson.

Cost: Free.

Carpenter Nature Center invites citizen biologists to help survey species For three days this summer, everyone is invited to be a biologist. Carpenter Nature Center i…

Learn from bird, reptile, amphibian, invertebrate and plant experts in a fun day of citizen science. Join the Carpenter Nature Center at its Wisconsin Campus and to help inventory teams in restored prairies, riparian habitats and wooded bluff lands to discover and document plant and animal species. All ages and knowledge levels are welcome.

Friday, July 21

3-5 p.m., Dragonflies and damselflies with Jeff Fischer.

5-6 p.m., Citizen Science tools and i-Naturalist.

6-8 p.m. Plant and bird hike.

8-10 p.m. Moths with Kevyn Juneau.

9-10 p.m., Black lights and fungi with John Jonas.

Saturday, July 22

4:45 a.m. “OMG it’s early bird survey” with Ben Douglas.

5:30-11:30 a.m., MAPS bird banding with Rick Schmid and team.

9-10 a.m., Butterfly survey with Kevyn Juneau.

10 a.m. Bumblebee survey with Chris Smith.

11:30 a.m. to noon, Species tally and wrap up celebration.

‘Murdered to Death’

‘Murdered to Death’ kills on stage The Phipps Center for the Arts Murdered to Death by Peter Gordon and directed by Emma Lai is…

Dates: Friday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 23, 2:30 p.m.; Friday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 30, 2:30 p.m.

Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, Black Box Theater.

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

Tickets:

A hilarious spoof of the best of the Agatha Christie traditions, this well-crafted whodunnit twists and turns with side-splitting antics and ever-increasing merriment and confusion. Set in a country manor house in the glorious 1930s, a colorful group of characters tries to determine who murdered the owner of the house, but it soon becomes clear that the murderer isn’t finished yet.

Motorcycle ride, raffle to support veterans

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Saturday, July 22.

Location: River Falls American Legion, 701 N. Main St.

Cost: $20 per bike; plus $5 per passenger.

Motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to participate in “Cruisin’ for Vets” 100-plus-mile charity ride through western Wisconsin. Riders can register at the River Falls American Legion starting at 9:30 a.m. the morning of the event.

“Kickstands Up” start time is 11:15 a.m. Proceeds from the ride will support River Falls Post 121’s Lifeline Fund dedicated to needy veterans.

The event is conducting a raffle with the top prize being a 2023 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic 114 motorcycle. The drawing will also include a Ruger 308 with scope and a $1,000 cash prize. Raffle tickets, available both prior to and during the event, are $20 each. The 19 area businesses and organizations offering raffle tickets can be found on the River Falls Crusin’ for Vets Facebook page. All proceeds from the raffle will support veteran programs throughout the St. Croix Valley.

The ride will conclude at the Lazy River bar in River Falls where the event wrap-up will include food, live music and more, all highlighted by the raffle drawing at 7 p.m.

Civil War encampment

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

Location: Hudson Octagon House Museum, 1004 Third Street, Hudson.

Cost: Free-will donation.

The Octagon House Museum will host its annual Civil War Encampment at the historic Hudson Octagon House Museum. Activities will include costumed historians, historic artifact displays and history demonstrations.

Wisconsin 6th Volunteer Infantry Company B Prescott Guards, led by local Civil War experts Doug Harmon and James Karlson, will share history with visitors. Artifacts, including Civil War era weaponry and currency, from the museum collection will be on display for viewing.

The Octagon House Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a Civil War Era house, constructed for John and Nancy Moffat in 1855.

The historic Octagon House Museum complex will be open for self-guided visits during the encampment. Advance registration is not required.