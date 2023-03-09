Cocktail academy
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 10.
Location: Tattersall Distilling, 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls.
Cost: $59.
Join a Tattersall expert for a two hour cocktail class where you will learn how to make four different cocktails, learn tips and tricks for hosting at home and enjoy a charcuterie snack plate with local meats and cheeses.
Bird hike
Time: 8-10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 11.
Location: Al & Laurie Hein Visitor Center, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson.
Cost: $5 or free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of Carpenter Nature Center.
Hike various trails on our Wisconsin campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 651-437-4359.
Love the skin you’re in
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 11.
Location: Fridley Memorial Library, 155 East First St., New Richmond.
Cost: Free.
Gather your besties for our Saturday spa day. You will rotate through three DIY skincare stations and leave with a bag of beauty items. Get glowing and love the skin you're in. Registration required. This class is intended for children ages 10 and up with an adult.
Geocaching in the park
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 11.
Location: Willow River Nature Center
Cost: $5-$10 donations are welcome. Vehicle admission required.
Get out in the fresh air and have fun with this treasure hunting activity. Bring an item to place into any caches you find if you wish to take any items out. We will have a limited number of GPS units available. Bring your own GPS unit or smartphone with the free geocaching app if you have one.
