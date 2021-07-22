RiverFest Native American Celebration
RiverFest kicked off with the river cleanup Tuesday, which is the purpose behind the RiverFest celebration running, to build awareness of the St. Croix River and the need to preserve its health and beauty.
The event continues throughout the week and into the weekend.
The highlight of the event is the RiverFest Native American Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lakefront Park Bandshell.
Gather by the river for a cultural celebration with dancing, singing and drums by the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin with the TRAILS Dance Troupe. This year the Native Pride Dancers will be joining the program. There will be Native American art and crafts, and the Lisa Mosay family will have Native American food available for sale.
Additional highlights include:
Today -- St. Croix Valley Community Band concert at 7 p.m. at Lakefront Park Bandshell.
Friday -- Yoga in the Park.
For a complete schedule of events, visit StCroixRiverFest.org or on Facebook at St. Croix RiverFest.
Beer Run
Hop and Barrel Brewing in Hudson will host a Beer Run at 11 a.m. Saturday as part of the 2021 Minnesota Brewery Running Series.
The event features a 5K fun run course and of course, beer.
Tickets start at $30. Learn more on the Hop and Barrel Brewing Facebook page.
Read with Marley
Marley the therapy dog returns to the Hudson Area Public Library. Marley is available for reluctant readers, kids who need more practice reading aloud, or any kids who love to read and would like an audience. Fifteen minute slots are available from 10:30-11:45 a.m.
Farmers markets in River Falls
Hungry for fresh produce, local honey and more?
Every Thursday through Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m., Rush River Brewery is hosting a farmers market, showcasing various local farmers, bakes and artisans. Food trucks and musicians will be brought in as well. Bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the experience picnic style.
Then on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, visit the River Falls Farmers Market outside Dick’s Fresh Market
Music outdoors
Now hear this … and that tune.
PK Mayo, a Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame Performer of the Year and Minnesota Rock & Country Hall of Famer, will play at Junior’s in River Falls 2-5 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Zeb Sears will play guitar and sing 6-9 p.m. Friday at Johnnie’s Bar.
Sarah Vanvalkenburg will play 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Garage in River Falls.
Scoot over to Mel’s Midtowner to hear The ZackaryZ band 4-7 p.m. Sunday.
Hammond library
Hammond Community Library is so glad to be open, there’s an open house 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A bounce house will be among the outdoor activities sponsored by Friends of the Library.
