School districts have several reasons beyond the health risks for continuing to require masks. These include:
Liability insurance coverage contract language specifies, there will be no insurance coverage if international violation of an order, ordinance, law, rule, occurs. It would be indefensible if the district went against the Pierce County Public Health advisory order.
Wisconsin’s COVID Immunity Law does not give school districts carte blanche to ignore government orders, regulations and rules
Precedence and implications of school boards presuming to know more than public health officials
The inability to determine who is fully vaccinated and who is not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.